Infra boost! PM Modi to inaugurate 6-lane widening project of the Varanasi-Prayagraj section of NH-19; details

Massive infra boost in Uttar Pradesh! On his visit to the city of Varanasi, UP today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to dedicate to the nation the 6-lane widening project of the Handia (in Prayagraj) – Rajatalab (in Varanasi) NH-19 section. Besides, during this tour, the Prime Minister is also said to undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project, attend the world famous festival of Dev Deepawali, as well as visit the Sarnath Archaeological Site. According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the 73 kilometre long stretch of the newly widened and 6-laned NH-19 section, developed with a total outlay of Rs 2447 crore, is likely to reduce the time of travel by one hour between Prayagraj and Varanasi.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, the world famous festival of light and fervour in the city of Varanasi- Dev Deepawali is celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartik month. The PMO stated that the festival of Dev Deepawali will be started by PM Modi lighting a diya on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi. This will be followed by lighting of as many as 11 lakh diyas on both sides of the Ganga river. Also, PM Modi during the tour, will undertake a site visit of the under construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in order to review the project’s progress. Apart from this, at the archaeological site of Sarnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see the show of Light and Sound, which had been inaugurated earlier this month by him, the PMO added.

A few days ago, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked the UP state government to expedite the land acquisition process for developing national highways. Recently, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 National Highway projects in UP, covering a length of over 500 kilometres and worth an amount of Rs 7,477 crore.