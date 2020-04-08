Infra boost! NHAI records highest ever construction of national highways in 2019-20; details here

Under Bharatmal Pariyojna phase-I, the NHAI has been mandated the development of national highways of about 27,500 kilometres.

NHAI records highest ever construction of national highways! The infrastructure sector got a big boost in the financial year 2019-20, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accomplishing construction of 3,979 kilometres of national highways across the country. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this is the highest highway construction ever achieved by the NHAI in a financial year. With 3,380 kilometres of highways construction in the financial year 2018-19, the construction pace as noticed in last years has seen steady growth. With the development of a total of 3,979 km of national highways during the financial year 2019-20, the NHAI has achieved an all-time high construction of highways since its inception in the year 1995, claims the ministry.

A highway development programme Bharatmala Pariyojana has been envisaged by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which includes the development of national highways of around 65,000 kilometres. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana’s phase-I, implementation of 34,800 km of national highways in a period of five years has been approved by the ministry with an outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore. Under Bharatmal Pariyojna phase-I, the NHAI has been mandated the development of national highways of about 27,500 kilometres.

To accelerate the pace of construction of highways, many initiatives have been taken to revive the stalled projects as well as to expedite the completion of new projects. Take a look at some of these key initiatives: