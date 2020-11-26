Infra boost in Uttar Pradesh! Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 16 highway projects

These highway projects cover a road length of 505 kilometers in total and the construction of these infra projects will cost around Rs 7500 crore.
Highway Projects: Infra boost in Uttar Pradesh! Today, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of as many as 16 highway projects in the state of Uttar Pradesh. These highway projects cover a road length of 505 kilometers in total and the construction of these infra projects will cost around Rs 7500 crore. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these highway projects will provide better connectivity, convenience to the public as well as lead to economic growth in the state. Take a look at these 16 highway projects: