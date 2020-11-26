Infra boost in Uttar Pradesh! Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 16 highway projects

These highway projects will provide better connectivity, convenience to the public and lead to economic growth in the state.

Highway Projects: Infra boost in Uttar Pradesh! Today, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of as many as 16 highway projects in the state of Uttar Pradesh. These highway projects cover a road length of 505 kilometers in total and the construction of these infra projects will cost around Rs 7500 crore. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these highway projects will provide better connectivity, convenience to the public as well as lead to economic growth in the state. Take a look at these 16 highway projects:

Inauguration of National Highway Projects

Widening to four-lane of NH-235, from Meerut to Bulandhshahar, covering a distance of 61.19 km at a cost of Rs 2407.91 crore

Four-lane Gorakhpur bypass construction from Jungal Kaudiya of NH-24 to Kaleshwar on NH-27, covering a distance of 17.66 km at a cost of Rs 866.00 crore

Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of NH-76 from Kabrai to Banda in district Mahoba and Banda, covering a length of 37 km at a cost of Rs 215.16 crore

Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of NH-76 from Mau to Jasra in district Chitrakoot and Prayagraj, covering a length of 53.55 km at a cost of Rs 218.94 crore

Rehabilitation as well as upgradation to four-lane of NH-96 from Pratapgarh to Prayagraj bypass in district Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, covering a length of 34.70 km at a cost of Rs 599.35 crore

Rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-730 from Barhani to Kataya in the district of Siddharthnagar, covering a length of 35 km at a cost of Rs 209.10 crore

Rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-730 from Bahraich to Shrawasti in district Bahraich and Shrawasti, covering a distance of 61.90 km at a cost of Rs 388.83 crore

ROB construction in lieu of COD crossing in Kanpur at a cost of Rs 50.74 crore

Foundation Stone laying Projects

Strengthening of NH-75E in Sonebhadra from Madhya Pradesh/Uttar Pradesh border to Uttar Pradesh/Jharkhand border, covering a distance of 65.21 km at a cost of Rs 57.50 crore

Strengthening of NH-75E in Sonebhadra from Madhya Pradesh/Uttar Pradesh border to Uttar Pradesh/Jharkhand border, covering a distance of 26.81 km at a cost of Rs 29.63 crore

Widening as well as strengthening of NH-91A from Bharthana Chowk to Kudarkoot in Etawah and Auraiya, covering a distance of 40 km at a cost of Rs 262.37 crore

Widening as well as strengthening of NH-135C from Drumandganj to Halia in Mirzapur, covering a distance of 18.40 km at a cost of Rs 39.37 crore

Widening as well as strengthening of NH-135C from Rampur to Bhadewara in Prayagraj, covering a distance of 15 km at a cost of Rs 76.23 crore

Widening as well as strengthening of NH-227A between Sikringanj and Gola in Gorakhpur, covering a distance of 9 km at a cost of Rs 37.52 crore

Widening as well as strengthening of NH-730 between Tamkuhiraj and Padrauna in Kushinagar, covering a distance of 19 km at a cost of Rs Rs 69.67 crore

Start of Work