Infra boost in Rajasthan! Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 18 highway projects; details

Massive infra boost for Rajasthan! Today, Nitin Gadkari- Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a total of 18 highway projects in the state of Rajasthan. These highway projects carry a road length of approximately 1127 kilometers, involving a construction cost of Rs 8,341 crore. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these highways will enhance better connectivity, convenience as well as economic growth in Rajasthan. Here are the highway projects that are being inaugurated and for which foundation stones are being laid by Gadkari today:

Inaugurated Projects

Balance construction of Six Laning of Jaipur Ring- Road at a cost of Rs 1216.67 crore

Four Laning/2LPS Dausa – Lalsot – Kauthoon section of NH-11A Extension (New NH-148, 23) on HAM at a cost of Rs 881 crore

Under Phase 1 of Bharatmala Pariyojna, 2LPS of NH-70 from Munabao (NH-25E) -Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana-Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot on HAM Mode at a cost of Rs 1684 crore

2LPS of Gagaria (NH-25) – Baori Kalan-Serwa-Sata-Bakhasar section and Sata to Gandhav (EPC) New NH-925 and NH-925A at a cost of Rs 1134 crore

On NH-12, Kota-Darah section from 256/550 to 289/550 at a cost of Rs 621.43 crore

Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from km 16/200 (Balotra) to km 58/00 (Mokalsar) (except the portion of bypass) at a cost of Rs 131.28 crore

Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from 58/0 (Mokalsar) to 91/600 (Jalore) at a cost of Rs 179.32 crore

Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from 118/900 (Ahore) to 156/955 (Sanderao) at a cost of Rs 163.54 crore

Border of Rajgarh-Haryana on NH-709 Extension at a cost of Rs 163.95 crore

Wajwana-Banswara section from km 251+120 to 275+000 on NH-927A at a cost of Rs 96.9 crore

On NH-65, Nagaur Bypass from existing km 166/260 to km 180/500 at a cost of Rs 155.76 crore

E-Foundation Projects