  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infra boost in Rajasthan! Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 18 highway projects; details

By: |
December 24, 2020 2:34 PM

These highway projects carry a road length of approximately 1127 kilometers, involving a construction cost of Rs 8,341 crore.

Rajasthan, highwaysThese highways will enhance better connectivity, convenience as well as economic growth in Rajasthan.

Massive infra boost for Rajasthan! Today, Nitin Gadkari- Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a total of 18 highway projects in the state of Rajasthan. These highway projects carry a road length of approximately 1127 kilometers, involving a construction cost of Rs 8,341 crore. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these highways will enhance better connectivity, convenience as well as economic growth in Rajasthan. Here are the highway projects that are being inaugurated and for which foundation stones are being laid by Gadkari today:

Inaugurated Projects

Related News
  • Balance construction of Six Laning of Jaipur Ring- Road at a cost of Rs 1216.67 crore
  • Four Laning/2LPS Dausa – Lalsot – Kauthoon section of NH-11A Extension (New NH-148, 23) on HAM at a cost of Rs 881 crore
  • Under Phase 1 of Bharatmala Pariyojna, 2LPS of NH-70 from Munabao (NH-25E) -Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana-Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot on HAM Mode at a cost of Rs 1684 crore
  • 2LPS of Gagaria (NH-25) – Baori Kalan-Serwa-Sata-Bakhasar section and Sata to Gandhav (EPC) New NH-925 and NH-925A at a cost of Rs 1134 crore
  • On NH-12, Kota-Darah section from 256/550 to 289/550 at a cost of Rs 621.43 crore
  • Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from km 16/200 (Balotra) to km 58/00 (Mokalsar) (except the portion of bypass) at a cost of Rs 131.28 crore
  • Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from 58/0 (Mokalsar) to 91/600 (Jalore) at a cost of Rs 179.32 crore
  • Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from 118/900 (Ahore) to 156/955 (Sanderao) at a cost of Rs 163.54 crore
  • Border of Rajgarh-Haryana on NH-709 Extension at a cost of Rs 163.95 crore
  • Wajwana-Banswara section from km 251+120 to 275+000 on NH-927A at a cost of Rs 96.9 crore
  • On NH-65, Nagaur Bypass from existing km 166/260 to km 180/500 at a cost of Rs 155.76 crore

E-Foundation Projects

  • Remaining construction of Part 2 two cloverleaf’s at tonk road (Ajayrajpura, Prahladpura, Hema ki Nangal) NH-52 as well as at Ajmer Road on NH-48 (Bhankarota and Hasampura Bas Bhankarota) of Jaipur Ring Road (NH-148C) at a cost of Rs 155.73 crore
  • Upgradation of Nagaur-Bikaner Section to 2LPS by carrying out balance work from km 177.00 to km 267.325 on NH-89 (New NH-62) on EPC at a cost of Rs 370.36 crore
  • Upgradation of Ajmer-Nagaur Section to 2LPS by carrying out balance work from Km. 0.000 to Km. 148.25 on NH-89 (New NH-58) on EPC at a cost of Rs 255.23 crore
  • Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of Beawar-Asind section (km 30.00 to Km 74.00) to 2L+PS on NH 158 (GNHCP) on EPC mode with the loan assistance of World Bank at a cost of Rs 216.72 crore
  • Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of Asind -Mandal Section (km 74.00 to Km 116.750 of NH 158 (GNHCP) to 2L+PS on EPC mode with the loan assistance of world Bank at a cost of Rs 196.23 crore
  • Four lane upgradation with paved shoulder from existing km 58/245 (Beawar) to existing km 108/600 (Bhim) of NH-58 (Beawar-Gomti section) on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 379.23 crore
  • Four lane upgradation with paved shoulder from existing Km 108.60 (Bhim) to 144.00 (Baghana) and Km 158.419 (Mada ki Bassi) to Km 173.30 (Gomti) (covering a length of 50.281 Km in total) of NH-58 (Beawar-Gomti section) on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 339.65 crore

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. ROADWAYS
  4. Infra boost in Rajasthan! Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 18 highway projects details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World Bank, Modi government sign USD 500-million pact to develop green, safe highway corridors; details
2Nitin Gadkari inaugurates infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka
3Bangladesh to join Trilateral Highway with India, Myanmar and Thailand? Yet to be decided