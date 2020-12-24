Infra boost in Rajasthan! Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 18 highway projects; details

These highway projects carry a road length of approximately 1127 kilometers, involving a construction cost of Rs 8,341 crore.
These highways will enhance better connectivity, convenience as well as economic growth in Rajasthan.
Massive infra boost for Rajasthan! Today, Nitin Gadkari- Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a total of 18 highway projects in the state of Rajasthan. These highway projects carry a road length of approximately 1127 kilometers, involving a construction cost of Rs 8,341 crore. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these highways will enhance better connectivity, convenience as well as economic growth in Rajasthan. Here are the highway projects that are being inaugurated and for which foundation stones are being laid by Gadkari today:
Balance construction of Six Laning of Jaipur Ring- Road at a cost of Rs 1216.67 crore
Four Laning/2LPS Dausa – Lalsot – Kauthoon section of NH-11A Extension (New NH-148, 23) on HAM at a cost of Rs 881 crore
Under Phase 1 of Bharatmala Pariyojna, 2LPS of NH-70 from Munabao (NH-25E) -Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana-Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot on HAM Mode at a cost of Rs 1684 crore
2LPS of Gagaria (NH-25) – Baori Kalan-Serwa-Sata-Bakhasar section and Sata to Gandhav (EPC) New NH-925 and NH-925A at a cost of Rs 1134 crore
On NH-12, Kota-Darah section from 256/550 to 289/550 at a cost of Rs 621.43 crore
Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from km 16/200 (Balotra) to km 58/00 (Mokalsar) (except the portion of bypass) at a cost of Rs 131.28 crore
Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from 58/0 (Mokalsar) to 91/600 (Jalore) at a cost of Rs 179.32 crore
Balotra-Sanderao section on NH-325 from 118/900 (Ahore) to 156/955 (Sanderao) at a cost of Rs 163.54 crore
Border of Rajgarh-Haryana on NH-709 Extension at a cost of Rs 163.95 crore
Wajwana-Banswara section from km 251+120 to 275+000 on NH-927A at a cost of Rs 96.9 crore
On NH-65, Nagaur Bypass from existing km 166/260 to km 180/500 at a cost of Rs 155.76 crore
E-Foundation Projects
Remaining construction of Part 2 two cloverleaf’s at tonk road (Ajayrajpura, Prahladpura, Hema ki Nangal) NH-52 as well as at Ajmer Road on NH-48 (Bhankarota and Hasampura Bas Bhankarota) of Jaipur Ring Road (NH-148C) at a cost of Rs 155.73 crore
Upgradation of Nagaur-Bikaner Section to 2LPS by carrying out balance work from km 177.00 to km 267.325 on NH-89 (New NH-62) on EPC at a cost of Rs 370.36 crore
Upgradation of Ajmer-Nagaur Section to 2LPS by carrying out balance work from Km. 0.000 to Km. 148.25 on NH-89 (New NH-58) on EPC at a cost of Rs 255.23 crore
Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of Beawar-Asind section (km 30.00 to Km 74.00) to 2L+PS on NH 158 (GNHCP) on EPC mode with the loan assistance of World Bank at a cost of Rs 216.72 crore
Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of Asind -Mandal Section (km 74.00 to Km 116.750 of NH 158 (GNHCP) to 2L+PS on EPC mode with the loan assistance of world Bank at a cost of Rs 196.23 crore
Four lane upgradation with paved shoulder from existing km 58/245 (Beawar) to existing km 108/600 (Bhim) of NH-58 (Beawar-Gomti section) on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 379.23 crore
Four lane upgradation with paved shoulder from existing Km 108.60 (Bhim) to 144.00 (Baghana) and Km 158.419 (Mada ki Bassi) to Km 173.30 (Gomti) (covering a length of 50.281 Km in total) of NH-58 (Beawar-Gomti section) on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 339.65 crore