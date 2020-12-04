Infra boost in Northeast! Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 15 highway projects in Nagaland

All these 15 National Highway projects in Nagaland are expected to greatly benefit the northeastern state.

Infra boost in Northeast India! Today, Nitin Gadkari- the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, is inaugurating as well as laying the foundation stone of as many as 15 highway projects in the northeastern state of Nagaland. All these 15 National Highway projects are worth Rs 4,127 crore. According to a PTI report, all these national highway projects pertain to a total length of 270 kilometres. The highway projects will provide alternate access to Imphal to Dimapur as well as connect the capital of Nagaland, Kohima to the district of Phek and the Myanmar border. All these 15 National Highway projects in Nagaland are expected to greatly benefit the northeastern state. Below are some of the key benefits of these infra projects:

These National Highway projects will generate huge employment as well as self-employment opportunities

With these national highways, it will be easier to avail healthcare and emergency services

It is being said that a new era of rapid growth and prosperity will begin in the state of Nagaland

These national highway projects will boost the socio-economic progress of the northeastern state

Alternate access will be provided to Imphal to Dimapur

It will link the capital of Nagaland, Kohima to the district of Phek as well as the Myanmar border

With the national highway projects, transportation will improve between Dimapur and other districts of Nagaland

These national highway projects will enhance economic relations with other neighbouring states

A few days ago, Gadkari said that the Modi government has taken various steps to attract investments in the infrastructure sector. The Union Minister had also said that road projects worth an amount of Rs 25 lakh crore will be constructed as part of the infrastructure building programme worth Rs 100 lakh crore, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, the minister cleared two big highway road projects worth Rs 65,000 crore, including the Amritsar-Ajmer expressway project worth Rs 35,000 crore.