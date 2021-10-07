Infra boost in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Sikkim, J&K! More National Highway Projects approved; details

Several National Highway Projects approved by the government!

National Highway Projects: The Modi Government is all set to launch more National Highway Projects across the country in the coming months. The Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari has announced more NH projects, approved by the government across the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. According to the Union Minister, as a part of Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway, the construction work has been approved of a four/six lane access-controlled expressway from the junction with Hiranagar Road near the village Gurha Baildaran to the junction with the Jammu ring road NH-244A near Jakh village section.

Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase II – Package XV) has been approved in Jammu & Kashmir with a budget of Rs 2,714.95 crore, Gadkari said. Also, under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase 1, construction work has been approved of four-laning of Neraluru – Thorapalli Agraharam section of NH-844 in the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (Package 1 of Hosur – Dharmapuri section). The project will be completed with a budget of Rs 1320.73 crore.

Moreover, the government has also approved the construction work for four-laning of NH-63 from Hyderabad (ORR Appa Junction) to Mannegudda under NH (O) in the state of Telangana. The NH project will be completed with a budget of Rs 928.41 crore, the minister further said. Also, in the state of Sikkim, construction work of two-lane with paved shoulder Gangtok Bypass Road from Ranipool to Burtuk of NH-10 has been approved with a budget of Rs 385.15 crore under Annual Plan 2021-22, Gadkari added.

The Modi government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana envisages the development of approximately 26,000 kilometres length of Economic Corridors. These corridors along with Golden Quadrilateral as well as North-South and East-West Corridors are likely to carry the majority of the country’s Freight Traffic on roads. Further, nearly 8,000 kilometres of Inter Corridors and about 7,500 kilometres of Feeder Routes have been identified by the government for improving the effectiveness of Economic Corridors, NS-EW and GQ Corridors.