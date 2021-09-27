Infra boost in Jammu & Kashmir! Nitin Gadkari to dedicate and lay foundation stone of various NH projects

The Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various National Highway (NH) projects in Jammu & Kashmir on 27 September 2021.
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister will lay the foundation stone of the following road projects:
- Baramula-Gulmarg: NH-701A in Jammu & Kashmir. The project involves upgradation of the existing carriage way. The length is 43 kilometres in total and the project has been awarded at a cost of Rs 85 crore. This Baramula-Gulmarg stretch will improve the riding quality of the National Highway for tourists to visit Gulmarg.
- Vailoo to Donipawa (P-VI): National Highway 244 in the district of Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir. This involves construction as well as upgradation (2L+PS) of the road. The total length of the stretch is 28 kilometres, and the project has been awarded at a cost of Rs 158 crores. The NH stretch will provide connectivity to Kokernag and Vailoo.
- Donipawa to Ashajipra (P-VII): National Highway 244, connecting with NH-44 in the district of Anantnag. Development of a new bypass (2L+PS). The total length of the stretch is 8.5 kilometres, awarded at a cost of Rs 57 crores. This NH section will bypass Anantnag town.
- Four lane Ring Road around Srinagar (42 kilometres) Rs 2948.72 crores for Srinagar City’s decongestion.
The minister will visit the following project sites to review status:
- Gadkari will visit the Z-Morh portal area, as well as drive through the Z-Morh main tunnel. The Z-Morh main tunnel is 6.5 Km long. Once the tunnel is ready, it will provide all weather connectivity to Sonamarg town.
- The minister will visit to Nilgrar Tunnel I and Tunnel II. Nilgrar-I is a twin tube tunnel, each of 433 metres length. Nilgrar twin tunnel-2 is of 1.95 kilometres length each. The tunnels of Nilgrar-I and Nilgrar-II are part of an 18 kilometre long approach road to Zojila west portal. The total cost of the approach road including both these tunnels is Rs 1,900 crore. The Zojila tunnel, according to the ministry, will provide connectivity to Ladakh region Kargil, Leh and Drass.
- The minister will visit Zojila Tunnel through the west portal. The total length of the Zojila Tunnel is 14.15 kilometres. The tunnel’s awarded cost is Rs 2610 crore.
- The Union Minister will also visit Zojila tunnel through the east portal. According to the ministry, the tunnel excavation through west portal has been done 123 metres in heading and excavation through east portal has been done 368 metres in heading.
