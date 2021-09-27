Infra boost in Jammu & Kashmir! Nitin Gadkari to dedicate and lay foundation stone of various NH projects

On 28 September 2021, the Union Minister will review and inspect the projects- Z-Morh and Zojila Tunnel.

Jammu & Kashmir National Highway Projects: The infrastructure sector in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is all set for a massive boost! The Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various National Highway (NH) projects in Jammu & Kashmir on 27 September 2021. On 28 September 2021, the Union Minister will review and inspect the projects- Z-Morh and Zojila Tunnel. Following are the infra projects, which will be dedicated to the nation and for which, the Union Minister will lay foundation stones in J&K:

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister will lay the foundation stone of the following road projects:

Baramula-Gulmarg: NH-701A in Jammu & Kashmir. The project involves upgradation of the existing carriage way. The length is 43 kilometres in total and the project has been awarded at a cost of Rs 85 crore. This Baramula-Gulmarg stretch will improve the riding quality of the National Highway for tourists to visit Gulmarg.

Vailoo to Donipawa (P-VI): National Highway 244 in the district of Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir. This involves construction as well as upgradation (2L+PS) of the road. The total length of the stretch is 28 kilometres, and the project has been awarded at a cost of Rs 158 crores. The NH stretch will provide connectivity to Kokernag and Vailoo.

Donipawa to Ashajipra (P-VII): National Highway 244, connecting with NH-44 in the district of Anantnag. Development of a new bypass (2L+PS). The total length of the stretch is 8.5 kilometres, awarded at a cost of Rs 57 crores. This NH section will bypass Anantnag town.

Four lane Ring Road around Srinagar (42 kilometres) Rs 2948.72 crores for Srinagar City’s decongestion.

The minister will visit the following project sites to review status: