Infra boost for Maharashtra amidst rising fuel prices! 10,000 kms of walkways and cycletracks to be built

Even as petrol and diesel prices continue to rise, Maharashtra is set to build cycle tracks! Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis recently announced in New Delhi that the state will soon come up with nearly 10,000 km of corridors for non-motorised transport (NMT), which includes cycle tracks and regional roads for bicycles as well as pedestrian roads. While speaking in the Global Move Summit, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra stated that his government has decided to develop 10,000 km of various corridors for non-motorised and safe transport. Out of the 10,000 km, 6,000 km will be pedestrian pathways, 3,000 km will be for urban cycle tracks and another 1,000 km will be for regional roads for NMT’s such as bicycles, he further added.

According to Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis, there is a need to acknowledge those who use the non-polluting mode of transport as they help to conserve the environment. Interestingly, this is likely to be the biggest integrated programme in order to develop the cleanest as well as the healthiest mode of transport in India.

According to a TOI report, the announcement made by the government of Maharashtra comes days after a new report from WHO warned that around 1.4 million adults are putting themselves at risk for chronic diseases because of their low level of physical activity, especially in urban areas.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first mobility summit of the country- Global Mobility Summit 2018 in the national capital. According to his vision, the future of mobility in the country should be based on the 7Cs – Common, Convenient, Connected, Congestion-free, Clean, Charged and Cutting-edge. During the event, Modi also announced that his government has doubled the pace of construction of highways, re-energized the rural road-building programme as well as developed low-cost air connectivity in under-served regions of the country. Additionally, he also claimed that the government is making efforts in order to promote fuel efficient and cleaner fuel vehicles.