India’s longest ‘Purvanchal Expressway’ to connect Uttar Pradesh like never before; 5 amazing facts

Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is set to become India’s longest expressway! The Purvanchal Expressway will start from Chand Sarai of District Lucknow and will end at Haidaria of District Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. The Purvanchal Expressway, which will be developed on the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode will be also linked with Varanasi through a separate link road. The new project will cover 9 districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Lucknow, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkarnagar, Azamagarh, Barabanki, Amethi, Mau, and Ghazipur. Here are 5 interesting things that you should know about the upcoming longest expressway of the country:

1) The Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur, which will provide seamless connectivity to 9 predominantly agricultural districts of the state, will also link them to national Capital Delhi via the Agra-Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway, which is 165-km long and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which is 302-km long. The project is 341-km six-lane access-controlled expressway and is expandable to eight lanes as well.

2) The Purvanchal Expressway project, which is being developed in order to transform the most remote and under-developed eastern region of the state, is expected to cost around Rs 23,349 crore including Rs 11,800 crore for the construction of the project and around Rs 6,500 crore as the cost of land.

3) The Purvanchal Expressway will also provide other benefits such as fuel saving, time saving and control in pollution level, along with reduction in accidents. The estimated travel time on the Purvanchal Expressway will be 4 and-a-half to 5 hours. Additionally, the areas near the expressway will come up with new educational institutes, industrial training institutes, medical institutes, new townships and other various Commercial buildings, which will generate employment.

4) The Purvanchal Expressway after getting connected with the existing Agra-Lucknow Expressway shall become a vast industrial corridor. This will link Eastern boundary to Western boundary of Uttar Pradesh, which will result into overall development of the state.

5) For this project, which has been divided into 8 packages, 12 companies will place financial bids in June. The 1st package is of 40.47 km and has 5 bidders, the 2nd package is of 39.70 km has 6 bidders, the 3rd package is of 41.70 km and has 5 bidders, the 4th package is of 43.70 km and had 5 bidders, the 5th package is of 54 km and has 4 bidders, the 6th package is of 28.70 km and has 5 bidders, the 7th package is of 46.08 km and has 6 bidders and the 8th package is of 47.97 km and has 6 bidders.