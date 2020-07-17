India-China border tensions: BRO pushes for early completion of road projects in Arunachal Pradesh; details

Sources also confirmed that the DG BRO was given assurance of full cooperation of all departments of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the wake of India-China border tensions, the focus has now shifted on the completion of the infrastructure development projects by the Border Roads Organisation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The defence minister Rajnath Singh had earlier this month had reviewed the progress of all the development projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) especially in the North East.

Sources told the Financial Express Online that, “On Thursday, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DG Border Roads and Naresh Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh, through virtual meeting ensured faster progress of infrastructure development projects in the state.”

During the virtual meeting, all the four BRO Project Chief Engineers of Arunachal Pradesh in attendance and critical issues related to land acquisition, forest clearance, allocation of quarries, joint surveys, etc were discussed and addressed.

Also, they focused on resolving various issues related to various types of obstacles which were hampering the speedy execution of road construction projects in the state.

Sources also confirmed that the DG BRO was given assurance of full cooperation of all departments of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as these projects needed to be completed faster as the tensions between India and China are growing.

The timelines for the completion of each issue whether it was related to various departments including clearances from the forest department, land acquisition etc.

“This was the important decision as this will help the BRO in their efforts to complete the road infrastructure in the North-Eastern state within the given timelines,” said the source.

Projects in the region have been completed ahead of time by the BRO, despite the country wide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Earlier this year BRO completed in record time the Daporijo bridge over Subansiri river, as this is the strategic Line of Communication in Arunachal Pradesh.

This bridge has now the capacity to allow heavier vehicles to pass through and will be playing a critical role in the movement of the Indian Army in case there is a conflict and will also be important for future development requirements of the Upper Subansiri district.

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, this fast completion of the critical bridge was possible due to seamless coordination between the BRO, Ministry of Defence and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The importance of the Bridge on Daporijo

It is a strategic link towards the Line of Actual Control between India and China.

And all the supplies, medicines, rations, construction material will pass through this.