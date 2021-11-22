Improvement and strengthening works sanctioned for various National Highway projects; details here

Various National Highway works have been sanctioned.

Modi government’s big plans to improve and upgrade National Highways! Recently, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari sanctioned widening as well as strengthening work of NH-334A (Purkaji – Laksar – Haridwar Road section) to two-lane with paved shoulder under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh with a budget of Rs 227.06 crores. The Road Transport and Highways Minister, in a series of tweets, recently informed about sanctioning three more NH projects in the state. The Union Minister also sanctioned widening as well as strengthening work of NH-330D (section from Sitapur to Kurain) to two-lane with paved shoulder under EPC mode with a budget of Rs 505 crores, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

According to the ministry, development work of six-lane access-controlled Spur to Haridwar from Delhi – Saharanpur – Dehradun Economic corridor on Hybrid Annuity Mode under the Modi government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana railway project has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 2095.21 crores in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Besides, improvement as well as upgradation work of NH-227A (Near Sikriiganj to Barhaiganj) to two-lane with paved shoulder under EPC mode has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 403.36 crores, the ministry said.

Apart from these projects, Gadkari has also said that widening and improvement work to four-lane with paved shoulder from Dillai to Lahorijan of Daboka – Manja Package 7 of NH-29 has been approved on EPC mode with a budget of Rs 204.10 crore in the state of Assam. Moreover, construction work of three realignments Drass, Kharboo and Kargil between Pandrass – Pashkyum on Road Zozila – Kargil – Leh (NH-1) with two-lane under Project Vijayak (BRO) has been approved on EPC mode with a budget of Rs 426.14 crore in the Union Territory of Ladakh.