Highway boost in Maharashtra, Karnataka! Construction of 6-lane greenfield corridor sanctioned: Nitin Gadkari

Soon, better highway connectivity in various states! Recently, the construction of six lane (with paved shoulders) greenfield corridor from Akkalkot in the state of Maharashtra to KN/TS Border (Badadal to Maradgi S Andola), district Gulbarga/Kalaburagi (part of Surat – Chennai Corridor) in Maharashtra and Karnataka has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 2355.56 crore, Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced. A few days ago, the Union Minister had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of as many as 51 National Highway Projects with an investment of Rs 21,559 Crore in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

These 51 National Highway Projects will cover 1380 kilometres. The Road Transport & Highways Minister, speaking on the occasion said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministry committed to building world class infrastructure in the state of Andhra Pradesh. According to Gadkari, improved road connectivity in the coastal area will give a boost to tourism, create employment opportunities for urban and rural youth as well as play a major role in bringing prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways said the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) under Setu Bharatam will facilitate hassle free movement of traffic. Besides, it will also ensure the safety of commuters, save time and fuel as well as reduce pollution. The National Highways (NHs) are the arteries of socio economic development of the state, Gadkari further stated. The minister also mentioned the four lane road to Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports of the state of Andhra Pradesh will play a key role in improving logistics. The development of Benz Circle flyover will help decongest the city of Vijayawada, the Road Transport & Highways Minister added. Meanwhile, foundation stone of 11 National Highway projects worth Rs 5722 crore was laid in Madhya Pradesh today.