Gurugram-Mumbai Expressway to be connected to Delhi’s DND flyway! New 8-lane road being planned

Gurugram-Mumbai Expressway: After starting the process of land acquisition for the Gurugram-Mumbai Expressway project, the government is now planning to extend the road to Delhi. According to sources quoted in a TOI report, a new 8-lane road would be constructed, which would link the Western Peripheral Expressway with the DND Flyway in Delhi. The Mumbai expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway will meet near Sohna. According to officials, the road connecting the Western Peripheral Expressway to DND would be around 58 km long. They also said that it would be constructed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. However, the cost for land acquisition has not been estimated yet.

According to an official quoted in the report, around three lakh vehicles take the NH-8 daily, which provides connectivity between Mumbai and Delhi. The official also said that this is one of the major reasons behind the congestion on this stretch. With the commencement of the new link, the NH-8 would be decongested. Also, it will help to reduce the overall traffic congestion in the capital city, he said. He further said that with the plan to extend the road to Delhi, it will be a complete stretch from the national capital to Mumbai, which was originally conceived by the government. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would have a tough time getting land in the nearby areas of Delhi for this big infrastructure project, he added.

In a bid to decongest the national capital, the Ministry of Highways, in the year 2015 announced a plan to develop half a dozen link roads in order to provide direct connectivity to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway from Delhi. While, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway has been made operational by the NHAI, the state government of Haryana is yet to complete the Western Peripheral Expressway. At present, only Manesar-Palwal section of the Western Peripheral Expressway is functional.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway which was opened earlier this year is the country’s first smart and green 6-lane highway. Also famous as the KGP expressway, which stands for Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal, the expressway provides signal-free connectivity between Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Palwal.