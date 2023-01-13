Greater Noida-Faridabad transit bridge completed! Key details here

The transit bridge between Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida and Haryana’s Faridabad has been completed. While operational, the bridge is likely to reduce the travel time between the two cities. It took nine years to conclude the construction work of the bridge.

According to reports, it will take 20 minutes to complete the journey between Greater Noida and Faridabad. The construction work of the bridge has been completed.

Till today, the people used to travel between the cities through the Kalindi Kunj flyover and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Both the routes are long and time taking. Both the routes are prone to traffic congestion.

The 630 meter long bridge built on Yamuna river was constructed at a cost of Rs 315 crores. The approach road required to access the bridge has not been started yet.

The land of both sides of the transit bridge has not been requisitioned. The land belongs to Haryana and it has sought from the Public Works Department (PWDs) to furnish the information about funds required to purchase the property. After the availability of funds and purchase of land, the construction work for the approach road will begin.

Meanwhile, the travel time from Ghaziabad to Dehradun is likely to be shorter than before as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is reviewing the Ghaziabad Development Authority’s (GDA)proposal to construct a new road linking Delhi-Dehradun expressway. According to a report, the proposed name of the road is – Northern Peripheral Road (NPR).

Currently, the people travelling towards Dehradun from Ghaziabad, use to take the Meerut road or the Delhi – Meerut Expressway.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken up the development of national highways connectivity leading to tourist destinations by providing way side amenities, adequate signages and road side/ median beautifications etc.