Great news for Delhiites! Barapullah flyover from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to INA to open by July end

After missing a number of deadlines, the phase two of Barapullah elevated corridor between Sarai Kale Khan and INA Market at Aurobindo Marg is all set to open by the month-end, an officer said on Wednesday.

The phase II of the six-lane signal-free route was delayed as the Railways was doing some work at Sewa Nagar crossing which was completed in June, a Public Work Department officer told IANS.

“The work by the PWD is now complete and the roads will become functional after a formal inauguration which will happen by July-end,” the officer said.

“The stretch will help in reducing traffic congestion on Ring Road, Bhairon Road and Mathura Road-Ashram intersection and Jangpura Road over-bridge,” he said.

The work on the phase two of the flyover, sanctioned in 2012 and started a year later, was initially slated to be completed by 2015. The deadline was extended to September 2017, December 2017 and then to March 2018. It also missed its June 2018 deadline.

The flyover will not only connect east and south Delhi but will also help commuters from east Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida to reach AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals in lesser time.

The first phase starting from Sarai Kale Khan to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is already operational along with two connectivities with Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

The 4-km first phase of the elevated road over Barapullah Nallah connected Sarai Kale Khan and JLN Stadium. The extended 2-km second phase will connect Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium and INA market.

The third phase of the corridor to Mayur Vihar is under construction and is yet to get a new deadline after missing its October 2017 completion date.

Once the 3.5km stretch phase three is completed, the travel time between Mayur Vihar to South Delhi will reduce to 15-20 minutes which now takes more than an hour. It will also reduce the travel time of east Delhi commuters to the airport.