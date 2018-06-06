Goa meet aims to remove highway project obstacles

The meeting aims to discuss the impediments in the way of ongoing projects awarded by the implementing authorities, including NHAI, MoRTH and NHIDCL. (PTI)

Keen on achieving the ambitious target of highway building at a pace of 45 km per day in 2018-19 against 27 km per day achieved in 2017-18, the highways ministry has convened a two-day review meeting with all stakeholders. The meeting aims to discuss the impediments in the way of ongoing projects awarded by the implementing authorities, including NHAI, MoRTH and NHIDCL.

In the meeting, scheduled in Goa for June 11 and 12, apart from top officials of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) and NHAI; principal secretaries or secretaries of all states/union territories and senior PWD officers will be present. Developers, concessionaires and consultants engaged with those highway projects will also be present.

“The review meeting is aimed at adding more pace to the construction activity. Besides, project-specific issues that are coming in the way of speedier construction will also be discussed and remedial measures will be prescribed,” a senior highway ministry official said.

Acquisition of land and utility transfer are the biggest problems that make a highway project to crawl.

In the brainstorming session, all these issues will be discussed at length on a project-to-project basis.