Goa gets a new cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi; how it will benefit people

Goa gets a new cable-stayed bridge! The newly built cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa was recently inaugurated recently by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Other than solving the huge problem of traffic congestion, the bridge is also likely to become a crucial attraction for the tourists, visiting the state. According to the ministry, the cable-stayed bridge, which is 5.1 km long, four-lane, will be beneficial for the people of Goa as well as for the tourists coming to the state as it will ease traffic congestion. Additionally, the bridge will also become an aesthetically pleasing landmark for tourism development in the state, the ministry said.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the newly inaugurated bridge will support and sustain growing traffic in the capital city, Panjim. The cable-stayed bridge will facilitate routing of Mumbai-bound traffic coming in from Bengaluru via Ponda route as well as Old Goa towards National Highway (NH)-17, bypassing the capital city. Also, the ministry stated that the bridge will help overcome the traffic jam caused at Panaji KTC circle as well as at Panaji Entrance as the same route, at present, is being used by local traffic and NH-17 bound traffic. Every day, this route is used by nearly 66,000 vehicles, which often leads to congestion, particularly during the peak tourist season in the state.

For the development of this bridge, 1,00,000 m3 of high strength as high-performance concrete, enough to fill as many as 40 Olympic size swimming pools, was used. In addition to this, 13,000 MT of corrosion resistant reinforcement steel of the weight of 20,000 number of cars, 1800 km of high tensile pre-stressing steel strands which is equal to the distance between Goa and Delhi was used as well. Also, 32000 square meter of structural steel plates which is sufficient to cover as many as 6 soccer fields, 265 spherical bridge bearings were used. Additionally, 88 high tensile strength cables in state-of-the-art single plane harp type Cable Stay System installed with real-time force monitoring technology were used for this cable-stayed bridge. The bridge is 2,50,000 tons heavy, equal to the weight of 570 Boeing- 747 Jumbo jets, the ministry stated. The development of this bridge started on 27 July 2014 and has been completed in 4 years at a cost of around Rs 850 crore.