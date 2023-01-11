Ghaziabad to get direct connectivity to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway? Find out here

Travelling from Ghaziabad to Dehradun is likely to be easier now as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is reviewing the proposal to build a new road linking Delhi-Dehradun expressway. The NHAI authorities are studying the details of the entire project – about its expenditure, from where it will link the Delhi-Dehradun expressway etc. They will also decide on the feasibility and modalities of the project.

Recently, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) had sent the proposal to the NHAI’s Project Director. According to a report, the proposed name of the road is – Northern Peripheral Road (NPR).

If the proposal comes to reality, then it will save much time and fuel. Presently, the people travelling towards Dehradun from Ghaziabad, use to take the Meerut road or the Delhi – Meerut Expressway.

According to the plan, the newly proposed road will cross the Meerut road via Madhuban Bapudham and then it will take Loni’s Bhopura road. With the newly built road, the areas such as Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, Madhuban Bapudham etc will get direct connectivity to the Delhi-Dehradun expressway.

According to the proposal, the Northern Peripheral Road will be built in three phases. The total length of the project is 20 kms. The phase 1 will connect Hapur road to Meerut road and will be 6.4 kms long. The phase II will be from Amerath Road to Hindon river and will be 8.6 kms long. The phase III will be from Ahindan river to Bhopura road and will be 5 kms long.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken up the development of national highways connectivity leading to tourist destinations by providing way side amenities, adequate signages and road side/ median beautifications etc. As part of Bharatmala Pariyojana, the decongestion of 125 choke points and 66 congestion points including the development of ring roads in around 28 cities have been identified in various states.