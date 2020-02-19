Ganga Expressway, one of India’s longest roadway projects, gets Rs 2000 crore boost from Yogi government

Ganga Expressway is a mega roadway infrastructure project and as many as 12 districts across Uttar Pradesh are likely to be benefited due to it

Ganga Expressway has received a staggering Rs 2000 crore allocation from the Yogi Adityanath government. In the Uttar Pardesh Budget 2020, the state government has allotted Rs 2000 crore for the Ganga Expressway, which it said will be one of the longest in India. Ganga Expressway will be 637 kilometres long. This will connect Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that efforts would be made to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway by the end of 2020, as per a PTI report.

After the UP Budget 2020 was tabled in the Assembly, CM Adityanath made several announcements regarding road projects across the state apart from the Ganga Expressway. He said that Purvanchal Expressway would be opened to the public by the end of 2020. CM Adityanath also said that the foundation stone of the Bundelkhand Expressway will be laid in February this year.

Ganga Expressway project features

Ganga Expressway is a mega roadway infrastructure project and as many as 12 districts across Uttar Pradesh are likely to be benefited due to it. According to details provided on the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) website, fully access-controlled Ganga Expressway will be constructed for “Omni-directional development” of the state.

The proposed starting point of Ganga Expressway project will be from Meerut-Ghaziabad section of National Highway- 58 in Meerut district. The culmination point of the Ganga Expressway project will be near village Khemandpur, Soranw at Allahabad bye-pass (National Highway- 2) in Prayagraj district.

According to Uttar Pradesh government, the length of the Ganga Expressway project is 637 kilometres and the state government has allocated Rs 2000 crore in the state Budget for 2020.

The Ganga Expressway will have 6 lanes with a provision of expanding up to 8 lanes. However, all the structures will be constructed keeping in mind of eight-lane width.

Width of Right of Way (ROW) of the expressway has been proposed as 130 metre. One 3.75 metre wide service road will be constructed at one side of the Ganga expressway. This service road will be constructed in a staggered form due to which residents of surrounding villages of the project area are likely to get a smooth transportation facility.

The districts across Uttar Pradesh which will be benefited due to Ganga Expressway are Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Sambhal, Badaun, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Hapur, and Meerut.