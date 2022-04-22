Gadkari inaugurates & lays foundation stone of 33 National Highway projects in Raipur worth over Rs 9,000 crore

New National Highway Projects: Infra boost in Chhattisgarh! Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has recently inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stone of as many as 33 National Highway projects in the city of Raipur, Chhattisgarh. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, these infrastructure projects are worth Rs 9,240 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said these National Highway road projects will facilitate connectivity of Chhattisgarh with the states of Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Gadkari further said a smooth road network will be available to link the backward areas of Chhattisgarh with the developed areas of the state and it will be easy for the public to reach tourist and cultural places which are located at Mungeli and Kabirdham. He also said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is moving in a planned direction in order to ensure the development and prosperity of Chhattisgarh. According to him, the construction of these NH projects will result in savings in travel time, distance, fuel as well as overall transportation cost.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways further said that the road traffic will be smooth on the Coal Heavy Rail Traffic Zone of Anuppur – Ambikapur and thus, there will be ease in the traffic of big and heavy vehicles. Gadkari said these NH projects will provide easy access to commercial vehicle centres, business centres, mines and proposed thermal power plants.

A few days ago, Gadkari emphasized the importance of coordination, cooperation and communication for the successful execution of infra projects. While addressing the session on PM Gati shakti recently, the minister said PM Gati Shakti provides for Integrated planning which will reduce working in Silos as well as boost Ease of Doing Business.