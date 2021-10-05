Gadkari inaugurates & lays foundation stone of 12 National Highway projects in Nashik worth over Rs 1600 crore

A whopping amount of Rs 5,000 crore would be spent on the Mumbai-Nashik highway project.

National Highway Projects get massive boost in Maharashtra! The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari virtually laid foundation stone and inaugurated National Highway projects approximately 206 Km long worth around Rs 1,678 crore in Nashik, Maharashtra. While inaugurating the NH projects, Gadkari announced that a whopping amount of Rs 5,000 crore would be spent on the Mumbai-Nashik highway project. In the next two to two and a half years, the journey from the city of Nashik to the financial capital would be completed in just two hours, the minister said. Following are the 12 projects, inaugurated and laid foundation stones by Gadkari:

Foundation Stones Laid for the following NH projects:

Four Grade Separated Structures at Kalyan/ Bapgaon, Vasind, Asangaon and Kasara / Washala Junction on NH-3 of 3 Km length, worth Rs 84 crore

Flyover at Ghoti-Sinnar Junction on NH-3’s Vadape-Gonde section of 1.6 Km length, worth Rs 44 crore

VUP at Purmepada on Dhule-Pimplegaon section of NH-3 of 1.2 Km length, worth Rs 27 crore

VUP at Khadavali Junction on Vadape-Gonde section of NH-3 of 0.70 Km length, worth Rs 24 crore

Upgradation of Nandgaon-Manmad section of NH-753J of 21 Km length, worth Rs 211 crore

VUP @ Ch. 185/500 on Sinnar-Nashik Road NH-60 of 0.8 Km length, worth Rs 25 crore

Following NH Projects Dedicated to the Nation: