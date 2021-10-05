Gadkari inaugurates & lays foundation stone of 12 National Highway projects in Nashik worth over Rs 1600 crore

In the next two to two and a half years, the journey from the city of Nashik to the financial capital would be completed in just two hours, the minister said.
National Highway Projects get massive boost in Maharashtra! The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari virtually laid foundation stone and inaugurated National Highway projects approximately 206 Km long worth around Rs 1,678 crore in Nashik, Maharashtra. While inaugurating the NH projects, Gadkari announced that a whopping amount of Rs 5,000 crore would be spent on the Mumbai-Nashik highway project. In the next two to two and a half years, the journey from the city of Nashik to the financial capital would be completed in just two hours, the minister said. Following are the 12 projects, inaugurated and laid foundation stones by Gadkari:
Foundation Stones Laid for the following NH projects:
- Four Grade Separated Structures at Kalyan/ Bapgaon, Vasind, Asangaon and Kasara / Washala Junction on NH-3 of 3 Km length, worth Rs 84 crore
- Flyover at Ghoti-Sinnar Junction on NH-3’s Vadape-Gonde section of 1.6 Km length, worth Rs 44 crore
- VUP at Purmepada on Dhule-Pimplegaon section of NH-3 of 1.2 Km length, worth Rs 27 crore
- VUP at Khadavali Junction on Vadape-Gonde section of NH-3 of 0.70 Km length, worth Rs 24 crore
- Upgradation of Nandgaon-Manmad section of NH-753J of 21 Km length, worth Rs 211 crore
- VUP @ Ch. 185/500 on Sinnar-Nashik Road NH-60 of 0.8 Km length, worth Rs 25 crore
Following NH Projects Dedicated to the Nation:
- Elevated Corridor from K K W. Engg College to Hotel Jatra as well as four Flyovers at Pimpalgaon (B), Kokangaon and Ojhar on NH-3 of 8 Km length, worth Rs 448 crore
- VUP at Vilholi, Ozar, Major Bridge on Godavari and Road Safety Works in Nashik City on NH-3 of 4.5 Km length, worth Rs 57 crore
- Upgradation of Saputara-Vani-Pimpalgaon Baswant section of NH-953 of 40 Km length, worth Rs 184 crore
- Up-gradation of Kusumba Malegaon Section of NH-160 H of 42 Km length, worth Rs 203 crore
- Upgradation of Chalisgaon-Nandgaon Section of NH-753J of 44 Km length, worth Rs 169 crore
- Widening & Strengthening of Nashik-Peth to State Border Section of NH-848 of 39 Km length, worth Rs 203 crore
