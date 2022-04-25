Gadkari inaugurates 10 National Highway projects of 292 km worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Solapur, Maharashtra

Today, Nitin Gadkari- the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, inaugurated as many as 10 National Highway projects in Solapur, Maharashtra. These NH projects of 292 kilometres are worth Rs 8,181 crore. Speaking at the event, Gadkari said these NH projects, which have the potential to bring the district of Solapur and its environs into the mainstream of the country, will be crucial for the development and well-being of the people of Solapur. According to him, these road projects will help in streamlining the traffic in the city as well as reducing the incidence of road accidents and pollution. Besides, it will be easier to connect the district’s rural areas with the city, he added.

The Union Minister further said strengthening of road network is of great importance for Solapur which has several well-known temples like Siddheshwar Temple, Pandharpur, Akkalkot. Built with these factors in mind, these NH projects will facilitate access to spiritual sites located in the city and district as well as help in smoothing the movement of agricultural goods. Moreover, in a bid to alleviate the frequent scarcity of water in the district of Solapur, the Union Minister said several lakes have been developed in the district on the pattern of Buldhana pattern through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) since 2016-17, he said.

According to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, many available reservoirs were deepened. Also, the soil and stones obtained from them were utilized for the construction of roads, he said. The Union Minister further mentioned that said through this, around 73 villages in the district of Solapur have come under water. The area’s water level has increased by 6,478 TMC and an area of 561 hectares has come under irrigation, he said. Moreover, two water supply schemes have benefited from this project as well as a total of 747 wells in the area have been recharged, the minister added.