Faster travel between Mumbai and Nagpur! New expressway’s first phase to open from May

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway: Soon, commuting between Mumbai and Nagpur will be more convenient and hassle-free! Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway’s first phase from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to the public on 1 May 2021. The announcement was made by the CM after reviewing the work at Shivni-Rasulpur in Nandgaon-Khandeshwar taluka of the district of Amravati, according to a PTI report. Thackeray said the upcoming ambitious road project will be India’s best and the road up to Shirdi will be open to the public in the next six months.

According to the report, the stretch of the Expressway at Amravati is 74 km long and to check the quality and speed, the Maharashtra CM travelled a distance of 6 km on the stretch. Even during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, work on the expressway project continued, which is why most of it is complete, the CM said. The state of Maharashtra will be proud of the expressway. The first phase of the expressway project from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to the public on 1 May 2021, while the entire expressway project up to the financial capital will be completed in a year’s time, Thackeray added.

The eight-lane expressway, which is 701 km long, is being developed at the cost of Rs 55,000 crore. The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will pass through as many as 10 districts. The road project is expected to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from the current 18 hours to just eight hours. During the visit, the Maharashtra Chief Minister was accompanied by state ministers Yashomati Thakur, Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Rathod as well as other senior officials, the report added.

