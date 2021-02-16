FASTags made mandatory! Vehicles without tag to pay double toll fee; details

With effect from the midnight of 15/16 February 2021, all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways (NHs) will be declared as “FASTag lane of the fee plaza.

FASTags usage made mandatory for vehicles from February 15 midnight! If any vehicle is found without a FASTag, it will be charged more than the toll amount at electronic toll plazas across the country, the government said on Sunday. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with effect from the midnight of 15/16 February 2021, all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways (NHs) will be declared as “FASTag lane of the fee plaza”. Therefore, any vehicle without FASTag or vehicle without valid or functional FASTag entering into the toll plaza’s FASTag lane, will be charged an amount equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category, as per NH Fee Rules 2008.

In a recent statement, it has been clarified by the ministry that this has been done to further promote toll payment through digital mode, provide for a seamless passage through the toll plazas as well as reduce waiting time and fuel consumption. With effect from 1 January 2021, Nitin Gadkari chaired Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had mandated the fitment of FASTag in category M and N motor vehicles. According to the ministry, category ‘M’ of motor vehicles stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels that are used for carrying people. While motor vehicles of category ‘N’ stand for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels that are utilized for carrying goods, which in addition to goods may also carry people.

The FASTag or National Electronic Toll Collection programme is the flagship initiative of National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which has been implemented on pan India basis in a bid to eliminate bottlenecks as well as ensure seamless movement of traffic and user fee collection as per the notified rates, using the passive technology of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).