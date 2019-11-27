FASTag purchase: What are the documents you need to buy FasTag RFID tag for NHAI toll plazas? Full list here

FASTag can be bought online as well from various banks, PayTm and Amazon as well. (Express Photo)

FASTag purchase: Still haven’t bought your FASTag RFID tag? From December 1, 2019 toll payments at NHAI toll plazas will mandatorily happen through the FASTag cashless system. Those who do not have the FasTag device installed on their vehicles will have to pay double the toll amount. The FASTag system comes with several benefits for its customers such as ease of payment, near non-stop movement of vehicles at toll plazas, and online recharge. FASTag is based on radio-frequency identification (RFID). The tag is affixed on the windscreen of a vehicle and when that vehicle passes through any toll plaza, the toll gets deducted automatically. The validity of a FASTag is five years. It is linked with a prepaid or savings account. After purchasing a FASTag, you need to recharge or top-up based on your requirement.

What documents are required to purchase FASTag?

To purchase FASTag, you need to submit a copy of the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle, KYC documents as per the category of the vehicle owner, passport-size photograph of the vehicle owner. Apart from these documents, you need to submit an ID proof and address proof such as PAN Card/Driving License/Passport/Voter ID/Aadhaar Card (with address).

WATCH: FASTag installation: जानिए कैसे सही से लगाना है उसे अपनी car पर

Applicants must remember that FASTag will be issued following the verification of the original documents. In case you are purchasing the FASTag from the toll plaza/bank branch/petrol punp, remember to carry your original documents while applying for FASTag. The representative of the issuer agency will fix the FASTag on the vehicle’s windshield. Any representative of the vehicle owner can also submit documents, information and purchase the FASTag.

FASTag can be bought online as well from various banks, PayTm and Amazon as well. In case of online purchase, the FASTag is delivered on the address provided within a stipulated time period. Please note that the FASTag once stuck to the windshield should not be repositioned. Read our article: Where do you stick the FASTag for toll payment? Do’s and Don’ts – to understand the right way to stick the FASTag on your vehicle.