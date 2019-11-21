FASTag on your vehicle: Where do you stick the FASTag for toll payment? Do’s and Don’ts you should know

These FASTags can be purchased from any of the National Electronic Toll Collection or NETC member banks.

FASTag: Soon, you can forget all your worries of getting stuck in bottleneck traffic jams at toll plazas! Starting from December 1, 2019, the FASTag RFID system will mandatory at all NHAI toll plazas across the country. For this, all private vehicles must have the FASTag stickers affixed in order to make toll payments. The use of this technology is a step towards smooth vehicular movement through toll roads across the country’s national highways and also to ensure authentic digital transactions, by negating cash payments.

FASTag is a RFID passive tag utilized for making toll payments directly from the customers’ linked prepaid or the current/savings account. It will be affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and it enables the customer to drive through the toll plazas, without stopping for any toll payments in cash.

The toll fare will be directly deducted from the linked bank account of the customer. The FASTag sticker is also made as vehicle specific, hence, once it is affixed on to a particular vehicle, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle.

These FASTags can be purchased from any of the National Electronic Toll Collection or NETC member banks.

Where do you stick the FASTag for toll payment? Step-by-step guide:

Firstly, remove the adhesive liner from the FasTag sticker

Stick the FasTag on the top middle of the windshield from inside the vehicle or behind the rear view mirror

Now, gently press the sticker on the windshield

Always keep the adhesive side of the FasTag sticker facing outside

Once the sticker is pasted in, do not try to remove or reposition the same

One must also keep in mind the Don’ts, while affixing the FASTag on vehicles: