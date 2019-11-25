FASTag on your car: How does FasTag RFID sticker work at the NHAI toll plaza? Explained in 5 easy steps

When approaching NHAI toll plaza, identify the FASTag lane by locating the FASTag logo or the symbol

FASTag: Have you brought the FASTag RFID sticker for your vehicle yet? Starting from December 1, 2019, it will be mandatory to make toll payments through the FASTag RFID system at all NHAI toll plazas across the country. For this, all private vehicles must have the FASTag stickers affixed for making digital toll payments. It is important to note the standard operating procedure for using the FASTag at the NHAI toll plaza and to identify the correct lanes.

When approaching NHAI toll plaza, identify the FASTag lane by locating the FASTag logo or the symbol. The FASTag lane can also be identified by locating the toll lane with the extended island or the separator. The dedicated lanes will be marked as FASTag lanes, which start about a distance of 70 metres before the toll plaza. The FASTag signboard and banners will be installed on the FASTag lanes. Some toll plazas may not be equipped with the dedicated FASTag lane, as there are temporary toll plazas or the ones having insufficient lanes. Such toll plazas may not have a proper canopy or a plaza building. They may not have the dedicated FASTag lanes marked separately.

How does FasTag RFID sticker work at the NHAI toll plaza?

1. While approaching the NHAI toll plazas having the dedicated FASTag lanes, drivers must slow down to check for the proper FASTag signage.

2. The driver must enter the correct earmarked FASTag lane at an approximate speed of 25-30 kmph and maintain at least 10 metres distance from any other vehicle ahead on the road.

3. If the RFID tag is read by the reader installed in the designated lane of the toll plaza, and gets authenticated properly, then the drivers will see the green traffic light to guide him/her to pass through the lane and the barrier will stay open.

4. Do not stop the vehicle after the green signal appears or after the boom barrier opens. Taking too much time at this step, may lead the boom barrier to fall back.

5. In case the RFID tag is not read or validated due to any reason, then the traffic light will turn red. The driver must slow down as the boom barrier may come down at this step. The official at the toll plaza will then check the tag with the help of a handheld reader. If the handheld reader correctly reads and validates the RFID tag, the vehicle will be allowed to cross the particular toll plaza. But, if the RFID tag is not valid or is blacklisted, the driver will have to pay the toll amount in the form of cash.

Steps to follow while approaching the toll plaza with no dedicated FASTag lanes:

1. While approaching a toll plaza with no dedicated lanes for FASTags, the driver must slow down in order to check for the lane marked as FASTag or a mixed lane, marked as ‘FASTag and Cash’ at an approximate speed of 25-30 kmph.

3. The driver must stop the vehicle near the payment booth or a pay axis and request for the FASTag transaction.

4. The staff of the toll plaza must check the installed FASTag sticker with the help of a handheld reader.

5. If the handheld reader correctly reads and validates the RFID tag, the vehicle will be allowed to cross the toll plaza, but if it is not valid or is read as blacklisted, the driver will then have to pay the toll amount in cash.