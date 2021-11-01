Elevated corridor inaugurated on Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar highway; New stretch to ease traffic woes

With the commencement of this 2.36-kilometre-long elevated corridor between the Gota flyover and the Science City flyover, the traffic movement will ease on some of the city's busiest road junctions.

On Monday, an elevated corridor has been inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a national highway connecting the city of Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar in the state of Gujarat. This is said to further ease the movement of traffic as well as reduce congestion on this important road in the state. According to a PTI report, with the commencement of this 2.36-kilometre-long elevated corridor between the Gota flyover and the Science City flyover, the traffic movement will ease on some of the city’s busiest road junctions. The project has been constructed at a cost of Rs 170 crore. A release from the CM Bhupendra Patel’s Office said that the elevated corridor will directly benefit travellers using the SG (Sarkhej-Gandhinagar) Highway, by connecting it to four important road junctions, namely Sola Bhagwat, Janata Nagar, Kargil Petrol Pump, and Zydus.

A 1.48-kilometre long flyover from Thaltej underpass till Sola railway bridge was active since 27 June 2021. With this corridor becoming operational from Monday, 4.18-kilometre-long flyover will become functional in total, connecting the Gota flyover to the Sola Science City flyover. Those coming to the Sola Civil Hospital or the Gujarat High Court will be hugely benefited as they will directly get linked to it from NH- 147 using this elevated corridor, the release issued by the CM’s office further stated.

The Gujarat government plans to convert the 44 kilometres long NH from Sarkhej in Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar and Chiloda (located in the district of Gandhinagar) to a six-lane road with service roads on both sides. This will be done at an investment of Rs 913 crore. Out of 13 flyovers to be constructed under this project, seven flyovers have become functional. This newly elevated corridor is the eighth to become functional. While the rest of the five flyovers are presently under construction.