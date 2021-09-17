Electric Highway between Delhi and Jaipur! Govt in talks with one foreign firm, says Nitin Gadkari

The government is in discussion with a foreign company.

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway: The Modi government is planning to construct an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry is in talks with a foreign company to construct an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkri said. While reviewing the progress of the upcoming largest expressway project- Delhi – Mumbai Expressway (DME) at Dausa, in the state of Rajasthan, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said like electric railway engines, trucks and buses will be powered by electricity as well. It’s his dream to build an electric highway from the national capital to the city of Jaipur, Gadkari said. The electric highway is still a proposed project. The government is in discussion with a foreign company, the minister added.

Gadkari said as a Union Transport Minister, a resolution has been taken by him to bring an end to use of petrol and diesel in the country. On Thursday, the Union Minister reviewed the progress of Delhi – Mumbai Expressway, which is expected to cut down the travel time between the national capital and the financial capital from nearly 24 hours’ time to only 12 hours. The upcoming eight lane expressway project will cover the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi. The ambitious infra project of Delhi – Mumbai Expressway, envisaged under the Modi government’s vision of ‘New India’, was kick started in 2018 with the foundation stone of the highway being laid on 9 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said that Delhi – Katra Expressway will be launched in two years to reduce distance from 727 kilometres to 572 kilometres. People will reach Katra from Delhi in just six hours. The Modi government is also working on new roads from Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Haridwar, to complete travelling in two hours, Gadkari added.