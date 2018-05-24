Eighteen bidders qualify for Nagpur-Mumbai expressway works

A total of 18 bidders have qualified in the final round of evaluation to construct the proposed Rs 46,000-crore, 700-km Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (NMSCE).

The nodal agency for the project, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), on Wednesday, said it has opened the bids for 13 construction packages of the total 16 packages that the construction work has been divided into. The bid process for the remaining three packages is still under progress.

Radheshyam Mopalwar, VC & MD of MSRDC, said construction of the proposed expressway will begin in a fortnight.

He said, “We are now very close to the moment of inauguration. We shall soon undertake an evaluation of the eligible bids before issuing work orders. We are expecting beginning of the construction work within the next two weeks.”

So far, MSRDC has acquired 80.25% of the total 8,603 ha required for the project. It has so far disbursed a total compensation of Rs 4,788 crore to landowners.