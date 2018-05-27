Eastern Peripheral Expressway: As PM Modi inaugurates India’s 1st smart-green highway, 10 reasons it’s special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Eastern Peripheral Expressway today. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

PM Modi inaugurates Eastern Peripheral Expressway: India’s first smart and green 6-lane highway is impressive for several reasons. For one, it will decongest Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and connect crucial areas of Palwal, Gautam Budh Nagar, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. For another, it’s an eco-friendly highway that has been made in record time of 500 days as against a target of 910 days! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Eastern Peripheral Expressway today. The expressway, which is also known as KGP expressway (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal), will provide signal-free connectivity between Palwal, Gautam Budh Nagar, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The 135-km Eastern Peripheral Expressway is part of the bigger Peripheral Expressway Project that comprises two highways – EPE and Western Peripheral Expressway. The Peripheral Expressway Project aims at connecting NH-1 and NH-2 from the Western and Eastern sides of Delhi. EPE and WPE will form a Ring Road around Delhi with a total length of 270 km. Of this, 87 km will pass through Uttar Pradesh, while about 183 km will pass through Haryana. We take a look at several interesting facts about the Eastern Peripheral Expressway which has world-class smart features:

1. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway will help divert around 2 lakh vehicles passing through the national capital to this bypass. According to the government the commercial traffic entering Delhi would be reduced by 30%. Hence, expressway will also help to decrease the pollution level of the region. The access-controlled expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 11,000 crore and boasts of multiple entry and exit points.

2. The expressway has been provided with smart as well as intelligent highway traffic management system. It has also been provided with other facilities such as video incident detection system, over speed checking system, pavement management systems, weigh-in-motion, warning devices, fibre optic network etc.

3. The toll plazas in the expressway have been provided with Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system for faster toll collection and uninterrupted travel experience. Interestingly, the amount collected by the toll plazas will only be on the basis of the distance travelled and not on the entire length.

4. The entire expressway has 100% solar power for lighting – with the capacity of 4000-kilowatt (4 MW). The expressway has been provided with 8 solar power plants.

5. Eastern Peripheral Expressway has all-weather concrete roads, 7 interchanges, 430 bridges, RoBs, flyovers and underpasses.

6. For Eastern Peripheral Expressway users, wayside amenities such as washrooms, motels, petrol pumps, shops, rest areas, restaurants, repair services etc. have been developed.

7. The expressway has vertical gardens with the solar power system and drip irrigation.

8. Both sides of the new expressway have been provided with a cycle track of 2.5 metre.

9. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway has also been equipped with rainwater harvesting system.

10. The expressway will sport 28 fountains along with 2.5 lakh trees.