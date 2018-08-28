Eastern Peripheral Expressway: How India’s ‘smartest’ highway plans to control accidents, violations

As per the project details, other than providing information about weather and traffic conditions, the real-time ambient air quality will also be displayed by the variable message signage.

Eastern Peripheral Expressway: Over the next 6-7 months, many new measures will be implemented on India’s first smart and green Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in order to control the number of accidents and road violations. These include automatic ticket dispensing machines displaying the vehicle number and class at entry point, video detection system to spot accidents or jams, cameras within one km to detect traffic violations and many others. According to a TOI report, the work, worth Rs 248 crore has been awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to a joint venture of a Spanish firm and an Indian firm called SICE-VaaaN.

The report also stated that the first such intelligent transport system (ITS) project has been taken up with the funding and technical assistance from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). In order to make the EPE completely functional, the government has now roped in the Spanish embassy for timely completion of the project. Managing Director of VaaaN, Aman Kishore, was quoted in the report saying that they have implemented some of the flagship ITS projects. The most recent project implemented by them is the 150-km lane distance-based toll system on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, he said. The system will be integrated with the authorities concerned such as police control room, Kishore added.

For the first time, a highway will be provided with 143 traffic monitor cameras, 30 video incident detection systems, 18 automatic traffic counter classifiers, 3 meteorological observation systems, 3 environmental observation systems, 16 travel time measurement systems, 38 variable message systems, 30 weight monitoring systems, 18 vehicle speed detection systems. As per the project details, other than providing information about weather and traffic conditions, the real-time ambient air quality will also be displayed by the variable message signage. Also, on the 135 km long stretch, boom barriers will move faster in comparison to the ones on other highway stretches, the report stated.