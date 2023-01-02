Did potholes on road cause Rishabh Pant’s accident? NHAI starts repair work

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is reported to have filled the dilapidated stretch near the spot of accident on Sunday, after it was claimed that Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met accident while he negotiated to avoid the potholes, refuting earlier fact that he dozed off at the wheels.

After meeting with Pant on Saturday, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials made the claim first. Notably, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that Pant informed him about the potholes, reported The Indian Express. The Chief MInister met the cricketer on Sunday.

After meeting the cricketer at the hospital, Dhami told reporters that Pant said to him there was a pothole or something dark in front of him, and he lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid that.

Pant’s condition looks much better now and his condition has improved a lot in the last two days, said Dhami and added that BCCI officials are in touch with him and hospital authorities.

“The doctors told me that there will be further improvement in his condition in the next 1-2 days. I have also talked to his mother. They are satisfied with the treatment. We hope that he will recover soon,” the Chief Minister said, reported IE.

In the early hours of Sunday, some workers were seen filling potholes where the cricketer met with an accident, reported IE.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh had said: “According to earlier information, Rishabh dozed off and his car hit the divider after losing control. Police are going through the CCTV footage and looking at other angles too.”

Pant, the 25-year-old cricketer, was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi. He had a close escape when his car, Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe, rammed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire around 5.20 am on Friday.

According to police, Pant managed to escape through the broken windscreen of his car. First, he was admitted to Saksham, a private hospital in Roorkee. Pant was further shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. According to the report, Pant had two cuts on his forehead and his ligament of the right knee tore. Doctors said that he suffered abrasion on his back while his right wrist, ankle and toe were also hurt.

Actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor on Saturday reached Max Hospital and met his mother.

DDCA officials also visited Max Hospital. The DDCA officials said that they are in touch with the doctors and if needed they will consider shifting Pant to Delhi, Mumbai or even a foreign country for medical treatment.