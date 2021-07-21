Despite Covid crisis, India records highest-ever construction speed of National Highways; details

During the Covid-19 restriction period, National Highways' construction has seen a sharp rise.

Highway Construction in India: Despite the Covid crisis, there has been a massive development in the infra sector. During the Covid-19 restriction period, National Highways’ construction has seen a sharp rise, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. In a recent tweet, the Union Minister said that in the financial year 2020-21, the construction of highways has paced to 36.5 km per day, which is the highest ever construction speed of National Highways in the country. According to the minister, a world record has also been created by India by constructing 2.5 kilometres 4 lane concrete road in just a duration of 24 hours and 26 kilometres single lane Bitumen road in just 21 hours time.

Special efforts have been made to sustain this construction speed, Gadkari claimed. These efforts include support to contractors, direct payment to subcontractors, relaxation in contract provisions and food and medical facilities to on-site workers. In a bid to ensure quality control in these projects, the construction of highways is being carried out as per the highest IRC standards as well as MoRTH Specifications, he said. Besides, to update policy guidelines as well as review and issue directions for system improvement on quality, a quality control zone has been set up, the Union Minister added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is all set to boast a new elevated corridor. Recently, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways also said that his ministry is dedicating 3.75 kilometre long Deesa Elevated corridor to the people of Banaskantha, in the state of Gujarat. The road, a part of the East-West corridor, will divide the city and highway traffic, thereby ending frequent traffic jams, Gadkari further stated. Soon, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will be dedicating many more such National Highway projects in the state of Gujarat, he said.