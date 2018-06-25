Delhi’s Signature Bridge to offer tourists Eiffel Tower-like experience

The lift will have the capacity to carry up to six people at once.

Delhi’s under-construction Signature Bridge will not only link the Outer Ring Road to the Wazirabad Road, but also offer tourists an Eiffel Tower-like experience! Just like the Eiffel Tower in France, the Signature Bridge will also have the facility of transporting tourists up the main pillar, which is 154 m high. At present, the work to install lifts on the bridge is going on. Soon, the bridge will sport two lifts, according to a Dainik Jagran report. It will go up to 82 m from the ground. Also, the lifts will run diagonally. After coming out from the first lift, people can board the second lift, which will be 50 m high. That means people will be able to reach 132 m high with the help of these lifts.

To reach the remaining 22 meters height, that is for those who want to be 154 m high, there will be stairs. Those who wish to come back from 130 m height will be able to return from there itself. The charges that will be collected from tourists for this attraction have not been fixed yet. The lift will have the capacity to carry up to six people at once. The upper portion of 22 m of this pillar has been installed and at present, the work to set up the lift is going on. The parts of the lift have been imported from Italy, the report stated.

According to a senior official of the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) who is working on the project, if the government continues to provide fund, the work will be completed by December, this year. Now, 4 percent of the project work is left. After the completion of the Signature Bridge, the heavy traffic flow on Wazirabad bridge while commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad will be reduced. Also, the travel time between North and North-East Delhi would be reduced substantially.