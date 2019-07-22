Delhi’s first triple-deck train-vehicular flyover-underpass to decongest Mehrauli-Badarpur road; details

Delhi’s first triple deck train-vehicular flyover-underpass will aim at decongesting the Mehrauli-Badarpur corridor (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Great news for Delhilites! The Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Metro’s operator, will collaborate on a comprehensive plan, for the construction of Delhi’s first triple deck train-vehicular flyover-underpass at the Mehrauli-Badarpur corridor. This triple deck flyover-underpass is aimed at decongesting the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, which is one of the busiest and key stretches connecting Delhi and Gurugram.

A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Delhi Metro Phase-IV expansion, there will be a 2.5 km long stretch where there would be a double decker viaduct. This is where the Delhi Metro train will run above a road flyover. The ramp will come out between Ambedkar Nagar and Saket G Block and will end near Batra Hospital. For this plan, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) shall be signed between DMRC and PWD.

According to the proposed plan, as many as four underpasses and two flyovers will come up on the 11.2-km-long road.

The first underpass, which will have two-lanes and will be 400 metres long, will start on the Anuvrat Marg and facilitate a right turn on the MB Road for the Saket-bound travellers coming from the Gurugram area.

The second underpass, which will have six-lanes and will be 500 metres long, will help the passengers bypass the Avenue 31 intersection and the Mandir Marg T-Point, which generally remains busy.

The third underpass, being two-lane and 400 metres long, will be constructed beneath the flyover at the Khanpur traffic signal to help passengers from the Batra Hospital side, to take a right turn on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Road.

The fourth underpass, which will have six-lanes and will be 400 metres long, will start near a DDA park on the main MB road and will end near Tigri extension.

This plan will decongest the Guru Ravidas T-point on the busy stretch, which witnesses traffic from the GovindPuri area. According to PWD officials, who were quoted in an HT report, both the agencies had conducted various meetings to finalise the design of the plan, which had been submitted to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) last month. Road and transport experts believe that the improvement of the MB corridor will not just decongest the road but will also help in decreasing the vehicular traffic on the surrounding arterial roads of Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg as well as National Highway 8 (Delhi-Gurugram).