Delhi’s first RFID toll to debut this weekend! Delhiites to witness less congestion and pollution

RFID toll to debut this weekend! Delhi’s first radio frequency identification (RFID) toll is likely to become fully functional at Aya Nagar in the national capital by this weekend. Earlier this month, the toll missed the deadline of October 2. An SDMC (South Delhi Municipal Corporation) official was quoted in a TOI report saying that even though the civil construction work of the station has been completed, software teething issues resulted in the corporation’s failure to meet the deadline set by the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority. The official further informed that the corporation has now set the target of month-end for the remaining 12 RFID stations.

Other than Aya Nagar, the RFID toll gates are being installed at Ghazipur NH-24, Ghazipur Old NH-24, Kalindi Kunj NH-2, Kapashera Old NH-8, Kundli NH-1, DND flyway, Tikri, Rajokri NH-8, Tikri NH-10, Shahdara flyover, Shahdara main, Badarpur-Faridabad border and Badarpur-Faridabad main. From these toll points, 85 per cent of vehicles enter the national capital.

With the implementation of the new RFID technology in toll plazas, it is expected that traffic jams, as well as pollution in the city, will reduce significantly. Also, with this move, the issue of congestion at toll plazas across the city is likely to be resolved on a permanent basis.

Initially, the lanes will be divided into three categories- free lane for all non-commercial vehicles, dedicated RFID lanes and mixed lane, which will have both the payment options-through cash and RFID tag. The corporation is planning to come up with as many as 65 lanes across 13 entry points. By March next year, SDMC is likely to convert all the mixed lanes into dedicated RFID lanes. Also, for distribution of RFID tags and for registration of vehicles into the system, the corporation will put up kiosks near the entry points.