Delhi’s Ashram Flyover Extension is a vision at night! Check out these stunning photos

The newly built Ashram flyover extension has brought relief to the officer goers, students, patients, and many others. The commuters can easily reach AIIMS from Noida in much lesser time. The flyover was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 06, 2023. Since then, over thousands of people have travelled through the flyover to Noida from Delhi and vice versa.

The outstanding night visual of the much-awaited highway has caught the attention of many people. The 1.4 km long highway (including the ramp) has helped commuters bypass three traffic lights and commute ‘signal free’ between Noida and AIIMS hospital. The people living in Noida can also easily travel to the Lajpat Nagar market quickly.

However, as of now, only light vehicles are allowed to use the flyover extension. This is because of a high-tension wire that still needs to be removed.

The flyover remained shut for traffic from January 01, 2023. It received clearance from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre in 2017 and administrative approval of Rs 129 crore was granted in 2019. The Ashram flyover construction work has started in 2020, but later it was halted for around 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory asking commuters to use the Ashram flyover instead of the Barapulla flyover for a few destinations:-