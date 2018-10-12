Delhiites, take note! Delhi’s much-awaited ITO skywalk, Rani Jhansi flyover projects set for launch next week

ITO Skywalk will be inaugurated on October 15 while the grade separator on Rani Jhansi Road will be inaugurated on October 16. (Representative image)

Good news Delhiites! The two much-awaited two projects, the ITO Skywalk and the Rani Jhansi flyover are all set to ease the infrastructure woes of Delhi. The ITO Skywalk will be inaugurated on October 15 while the grade separator on Rani Jhansi Road will be inaugurated on October 16, according to a TOI report. According to PWD officials, the pedestrian skywalk bridge at ITO, worth Rs 54 crore, is 570 metres long and it will provide easy commuting accesss for users along Mathura Road, Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. They also said that the network has as many as 7 entry/exit points at different locations and is expected to be used by around 40,000 people every day.

The project was earlier scheduled to be completed in March but due to several glitches, including moulding of the high-grade steel into rings for the curvilinear frame of the overbridge, the deadline got extended to June, then July and then September. Now, finally, it will be inaugurated on October 15.

The bridge network has three arms, starting at the Pragati Maidan metro station. While one of the arms will turn left and drop down to Gate Number 9 of Pragati Maidan, the other two arms will lead to the ITO crossing and under the Delhi Metro tracks to provide pedestrians access to the Tilak Lane railway station.

Meanwhile, the grade separator on Rani Jhansi Road, which took almost two decades for completion, has missed nine deadlines earlier due to technical glitches and poor coordination among the agencies. However, now the project has been inspected by the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Aadesh Gupta who said that it will be inaugurated by the Union urban development minister Hardeep Puri.

The construction of the grade separator started three years after the flyover was awarded in 2006. Now that the project is over, the six-lane, 1.8-km grade separator will provide connectivity to St Stephen’s Hospital near the Tiz Hazari Courts complex with Filmstan Cinema and also it will provide a link with the intersections for Baraf Khana, DCM Chowk, Azad Market and Subzi Mandi.