Delhiites, prepare to shell out more money! Auto rickshaw fares in Delhi likely to go up soon

Delhiites prepare yourself to shell out more on auto-rickshaw rides! As per a report submitted by a state-appointed fare revision committee to the Delhi government, auto-rickshaw fares in the national Capital could go up by as much as 14.3%. The committee, which consists of 11 members has suggested that auto-rickshaw fares in Delhi be increased to Rs 9.15 per kilometre as against the current rate of Rs 8 per km, according to an HT report. However, the committee has not recommended any change in the flat rate of Rs 25 that is charged from the commuter for the first two kilometres. The fares for auto-rickshaw rides were last revised in May 2013, the report said.

According to a committee member who was quoted in the report, the committee estimated an increase of 50 paise per kilometre but, later it was agreed that auto drivers should be brought under the “skilled labour” category. Therefore, in order to include their wage earnings, the rate was finally fixed at Rs 9.15 per kilometre. The final rates would be approved, once the report is reviewed by the Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot.

A strong vote base of Delhi’s ruling party – AAP – there are nearly 98,000 registered auto-rickshaws in the national capital. The Delhi government had attempted to revise auto fares in the city once in the year 2016 for facing stiff-competition from app-based cab aggregators. However, the plan was not implemented after the decision was opposed by auto-rickshaw unions. The auto-rickshaw unions on Sunday said that the committee’s recommendation is not in sync with the promise that was made by the Delhi government last year. The President of Aapka Apna Auto Taxi Union was quoted in the report saying that last year, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met representatives of auto unions and gave in-principle approval to the demand of revising the rate for the first kilometre to Rs 25, followed by Rs 10 for each subsequent kilometre.

According to another committee member, no revision has been recommended in the fares of RTVs, Metro feeder buses, gramin sewas, eco-friendly as well as maxi cabs. The fares for these public transport vehicles were last revised in 2009. The report said that the operators of these vehicles have threatened to go on strike if their fares are not changed.