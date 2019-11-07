Delhi to Meerut in just less than 60 minutes! PM Modi wants Delhi-Meerut Expressway ready by May 2020

The Phase-1 of Delhi-Meerut Expressway connects Nizamuddin Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh border.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway should be completed by May 2020! Come May 2020, commuters from Delhi will be able to reach Meerut in just less than an hour and vice versa as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed authorities concerned to complete the expressway by that time. PM Modi, while reviewing infrastructure connectivity projects, gave explicit instructions on speedy completion by the revised timeline to provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, the famous cantonment metropolitan city in Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2015, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the access-controlled, smart and green Delhi-Meerut Expressway project. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway project is being built in four segments — Nizamuddin Bridge to UP Border, UP Border to Dasna, Dasna to Hapur and Hapur to Meerut.

The Phase-1 of Delhi-Meerut Expressway connects Nizamuddin Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh border. PM Modi inaugurated the 8.72 km stretch on May 27, 2018.

The Phase-II of Delhi-Meerut Expressway is a 19.28 km long six-lane expressway or eight-lane NH 24. The stretch is located from Ghazipur border to Dasna in Uttar Pradesh.

The Phase-III of Delhi-Meerut Expressway is a 22.23 km long six-lane NH 24 with (2+2) lane service roads on either side. This portion is located between Dasna and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the stretch in September 2019.

The Phase-IV of Delhi-Meerut Expressway is a 31.78 km long greenfield six-lane expressway. This connects Hapur and Meerut.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will have a major bridge across the upper Ganga canal, a flyover at the Hapur bypass, 11 vehicular underpasses, seven new minor bridges, six major junctions, two pedestrian underpasses and 105 minor junctions. The project is being done with an aim to decongest the national capital region (NCR) and reduce the pollution level. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has categorically stated that Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been designed for a speed of 120/100 kmph.