Delhi to get European makeover! 500 km of 100-ft-wide roads in the city to be redesigned

The government of Delhi is working to improve the roads in the national capital.

Soon, Delhi to have a European makeover! The Delhi government has decided to redesign 500 kms of 100-foot-wide roads in Delhi on the lines of those in European cities, according to a PTI report. During a review meeting, regarding the redesigning of seven roads in the national capital on the lines of those in European cities, CM Arvind Kejriwal reportedly directed that a total of 500 kms, 100-foot-wide roads will be redesigned as per international standards, along the lines of the newly redesigned main road of Chandni Chowk. The Chief Minister has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) for a detailed plan in three weeks, according to the report. Kejriwal believes that through this project, Delhi will look like other global capital cities, and this will present a better image of the nation to the world.

The government of Delhi is working to improve the roads in the national capital, the report said. The green cover will be increased beside these roads which will help to combat air pollution. The roads in Delhi will be redesigned on the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model. Moreover, it will be the responsibility of the construction company to maintain the roads for 15 years. The redesigning deadline for the first seven roads was December 2019 but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was extended till August 2021.

Removing the bottlenecks for a smooth flow of traffic as well as an organized lane system would be the priority. Increasing the efficiency of the existing space of the roads would be the next goal. For vehicles, non-motorized vehicles, side-lanes, and footpaths, there will be measured and planned spaces. For the convenience of pedestrians, the footpaths will be widely mapped to an average of 10 feet and also, grass and shrubs will be planted to ensure that there is no dust on the roads.

Moreover, for the convenience of the physically handicapped, the footpaths will be redesigned as well as reconstructed as per a standard height. There will be separate spaces in the roads for plantation of trees, parking of autos and e-vehicles, as well as a cycle lane. In order to tackle the problem of waterlogging, the slope of the roads, as well as the drains, will be redesigned. Also, inside the drainage systems, rainwater harvesting structures will be built. In addition to all this, various types of designs will be displayed on the walls by the road.