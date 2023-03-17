Delhi to get 3rd Ring Road by year-end! 20 lakh tons plastic garbage to be utilised in construction – More interesting details inside

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the six-lane Urban Extension Road (UER) II will have 27 flyovers, 26 smaller bridges and 17 pedestrian subways. It will be the third Ring Road in the city.

The road, which will connect NH-1 to Dwarka and Bahadurgarh and form a Ring Road along the western range, will be 75 km long and will cost more than Rs 8,000 crore. It will travel via the Kanjhawala, Nangloi, Najafgarh, Dwarka Sector 24, Bawana, and Sonipat bypass area after starting at the NH-1 interchange. Moreover, a section of the road will link the Bahadurgarh bypass and Dhichaon Kalan to the national highway.

20 lakh tons plastic garbage to be used for Ring Road

Briefing the media Gadkari said we are developing UER-II as a component of the Delhi Decongestion Plan. The project involves the construction of UER-II in five different packages with a cost of Rs 7,716 crore. Gadkari added that the roads have been constructed using garbage from Ghazipur and other landfills in Delhi. As a part of this project, 20 lakh tons of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur Landfill is being utilised, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in an official press release. The waste is processed at micro plants near the construction site in Alipur and Karala.

While the NHAI had set a deadline of October 2023, Gadkari said it will be complete by December. So far, 57% of work is complete, IE reported.

Travel time to Delhi airport will shorten

Gadkari informed the media that UER II or National Highway 344 MPN will shorten the two-hour drive for commuters from cities of Haryana and Punjab to Delhi airport. Commuters could reach the IGI airport within 20-30 minutes once the route becomes operational.

The Ring Road will offer an alternative route for traffic from West/South Delhi, and Gurgaon heading towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab and J&K. It also connects to the proposed IICC in Dwarka, improving traffic flow in Delhi, the Minister added.

Making of e-highway

According to the IE report, it will also be among the first national highways to be an e-highway. As the stretch will connect Delhi to Haryana, Rajasthan and other Northern states, officials said they want to promote e-buses, e-trolleys and e-cars on the route. For this, cables and other equipment will be installed along service lanes.