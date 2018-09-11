Delhi-Saharanpur national highway project takes off! Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone

The entire project is worth Rs 1505.72 crore.

Big national highway project to link the national capital with Uttar Pradesh! There is good news for those of you who frequently travel between Delhi and Saharanpur – today, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath is all set to lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Saharanpur highway. The highway which will connect the national capital with Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh is 154-km-long and will be developed in three phases. The Delhi-Saharanpur highway project will be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The entire project is worth Rs 1505.72 crore. In the first phase of the project, a highway stretch of 61 km long from Baghpat to Shamli will be developed. For the development of this stretch, an amount of Rs 726.33 crore has been allotted. The foundation stone for this will be laid today. Other than this, the foundation stone for the four-lane highway stretch of 62.772 km long, connecting Shamli to Saharanpur will also be laid today. To build this stretch, an amount of Rs 779.39 crore has been allotted.

According to a TOI report, in the second phase of the Delhi-Saharanpur highway project, the four-lane stretch from Shamli to Saharanpur will be completed and in the third phase of the project, the road between Baghpat and the national capital will be developed. Once the construction of the Delhi-Saharanpur highway is complete, people travelling between Baghpat and Delhi will be able to complete their journey in just two hours duration, which at present, takes more than three hours of time due to the bad condition of the road. Various reports also suggest that once the development of that the Delhi-Saharanpur highway is complete, it will open the doors of development for districts like Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.