Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s Sohna-Dausa stretch open for public soon: Now you can reach Jaipur from Delhi in ‘2 hours’

Good news for travellers! Now, one can reach Jaipur from Delhi in less than the stipulated hours, as the most awaited Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be opened soon for the public after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12, 2023. The distance between the two cities is around 270 km. Haryana’s Sohna to Rajasthan’s Dausa is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

In a tweet, Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, “Now Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February.” The Union Minister further said, “…will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours.”

About Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The 1,390 km long Delhi – Mumbai Expressway will be the longest Expressway in the country. It will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours from the existing 24 hours.

Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction.



The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, is a part of the first phase of the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ and is expected to be completed by March 2023. The expressway will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat on its route.

The Delhi – Mumbai Expressway will propel economic growth in the regions. The Vadodara – Ankleshwar section of the Expressway is nearing completion, while the other key corridors which have already been completed or nearing completion are the Ambala – Kotputli Corridor and Amritsar – Jamnagar Corridor.

Bharatmala Pariyojana

The main focus of the Bharatmala Pariyojana is to optimize the efficiency of the movement of goods and people across the country. Phase 1 of the Bharatmala Pariyojana approved in October 2017, to bridge the infrastructure gaps through the development of 34,800 km of National Highways. It emphasized a “corridor-based National Highway development” to ensure infrastructure symmetry and consistent road user experience.