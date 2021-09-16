Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to reduce travel time to 12 hours! See other features of upcoming largest expressway

The new expressway is expected to generate annual fuel savings of more than 320 million liters as well as reduce CO2 emissions by 850 million Kg.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently reviewed the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, covering the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The 1,380 kilometres long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being developed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crores. Gadkari said it will be the longest expressway in India and once completed, people will be able to travel between Delhi and Mumbai in about 12.5 hours. According to the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, the expressway will connect urban centers of the national capital through the corridor’s Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section along with a spur to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai.

In addition, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which passes via Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra, will improve the connectivity to economic hubs such as Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara bringing economic prosperity to millions. The ambitious highway project, envisaged under the PM’s vision of ‘New India’, was kick started in the year 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on 9 March 2019. Out of 1,380 kilometres, contracts for more than 1,200 kilometres have already been awarded and are under progress.

The new expressway is expected to generate annual fuel savings of more than 320 million liters as well as reduce CO2 emissions by 850 million Kg. As part of NHAI’s commitment towards environment conservation, over two million trees and shrubs are planned to be planted along the highway. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to feature animal overpasses in order to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife. Besides, the project has also created employment for thousands of trained civil engineers as well as more than 50 Lakh Man days of work. The expressway’s way side amenities will house petrol pumps, motels, rest areas, restaurants and shops. Additionally, these Wayside amenities will have helipads for increasing connectivity as well as evacuating people in case of medical emergencies.