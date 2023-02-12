Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to boost economic growth, real estate in Delhi-NCR, Sohna, Gurugram

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have a significant impact on the economic growth of the region. It will bring major changes in the travel time between the two cities and thereby creating numerous employment opportunities and attracting business and investors. It will improve the infrastructure and overall development of the country.

The expressway will increase the demand for both residential and commercial properties in the surrounding area. Several real estate experts have expressed their excitement about the impact of this new chapter of economic activity.

Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch, will lay foundation stone of over Rs 5,000 crore-worth road projects

Real estate market in Delhi-NCR

Hailing the project as a ‘watershed moment for Delhi-NCR real estate markets, Vivek Singhal, CEO, of Smartworld Developers said, “highway will pave the way for more accessible, sustainable, and infrastructure-backed growth in the states it passes through. It will help to extend systematic investment opportunities into business parks and clusters, large-scale logistic parks to promote exports and trade, and new townships in its proximity.”

The expressway will also boost the tourism and hospitality industries in the area. “The development of infrastructure and transportation facilities in the region will improve overall living conditions, making it a more appealing location for people to live and work, driving demand for real estate even higher,” said Rahul Singla, Director, of Mapsko Group.

Sohna, Gurugram to become new real estate hub

The expressway project will also boost the property market in Haryana’s Sohna and Gurugram. “The launch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have a cascading effect on the property prices in Sohna and New Gurugram. Consequently, the demand in both residential and commercial segments is expected to increase significantly in these regions,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, of Signature Global (India), Ltd.

Also Read: EIB to invest up to 3 billion Euros in Uttar Pradesh & its upcoming metro projects; services to expand in 6 more cities

“Sohna is an entry point of the Mumbai-Delhi expressway, which will provide the much-needed fillip in its emergence not just as a pivot town for all economic activities but also as a prominent real estate destination,” Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park said.

Improvement in transportation facility

The opening of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will pave the way for the improvement of transportation facilities in the region. Vinay Wadhwa, General Manager, Sales, Vatika Limited said, “The project is expected to generate new job opportunities and stimulate economic growth, resulting in increased demand for housing and commercial space. The region’s infrastructure and transportation facilities are also likely to make it more appealing to investors and developers, boosting the real estate sector even more.”