Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours! Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be reality soon as Modi govt takes big step; key facts

Delhi to Mumbai road journey in just 12 hours through Delhi-Mumbai expressway! The Narendra Modi government is launching the construction works of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project which proposes to reduce the road travel time between the two big cities to just 12 hours! In a massive boost to the country’s road infrastructure, the central government has planned 42,000 km of economic corridors named Bharatmala Pariyojana. The upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway via Jaipur and Vadodara is a part of that mega project. Talking about the project Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be operational within 30-36 months from the start of the work.

In major good news to travellers, Gadkari said that travel time taken between the financial capital and national capital will be 12 hours for cars and 22 hours for trucks. The distance will also be shortened from 1,450 to 1,250 km. The central government says it has allocated Rs 25,200 crore compensation to farmers for acquisitionstion.

Delhi-Mumbai expressway: Key facts about upcoming project

At present NH-48, NH-19 and NH-47 connect Delhi and Mumbai which are of either 4 or 6 lanes. The upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be an eight-lane project. The new expressway facility will be access controlled and hence will provide good riding quality, better safety, and reliable infrastructure, the government said. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will decongest the existing national and state highways.

Delhi-Mumbai travel time: The eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be access-controlled and will this will avoid traffic congestion and speed-up the freight movement. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time between the two metros by half, the pre-feasibility report of the project says.

There will be four multilevel interchanges with elevated ramps or service roads. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide direct connectivity to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 3 IGI via a 5 km long shallow tunnel. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have cross road underpasses at major junctions and intelligent transportation system (ITS)

Delhi-Mumbai expressway route: Gadkari has said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cover two districts Mewat in Haryana and Dahod in Gujarat. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route will be between Delhi-Gurugram-Mewat-Kota-Ratlam-Godhra-Vadodara-Surat-Dahisar-Mumbai, Gadkari said.

Development of backward areas: Modi government has said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide access and connectivity to backward areas. Freight and passenger traffic on the expressway will help to promote the ancillary economy of these regions. Different types of industries like manufacturing, tourism etc. along the proposed corridor will be facilitated in their business operation and reachability.

Apart from these, the fast and safe connectivity will result in savings in fuel, travel time and total transportation cost and reduction in accidents, the government says. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide faster transportation of perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.