Delhi-Meerut Expressway speed limit to increase! Soon, commuters can drive at 100-120 kmph; details here

Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Soon, Delhi commuters travelling to Indirapuram, Hindon, Greater Noida, and vice versa could zoom down the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at a speed of 100-120 kmph. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to write to the Delhi Police for raising the speed limits on the expressway. As per the speed limit signboards, the speed limit at Delhi-Meerut expressway is 40 kmph for goods carriers and 70 kmph for light motor vehicles. According to a PTI report, with the implementation of this move, relief would be provided to those who often complain of being issued e-challans, for driving above the speed of 60 kmph by the Delhi Traffic Police.

According to the report, last month, the traffic inspector of Kalyanpuri Circle, Delhi Police, sent a letter to the NHAI for the installation of speed limit signboards with the maximum speed of 60 kmph. In reply, the authority wrote a letter to the Delhi Police for raising the speed limit to 100-120 kmph. As per the new Motor Vehicles Act which came into effect from September 1, the penalty for overspeeding has been raised to Rs 5,000 from Rs 400.

R P Singh, General Manager (Tech) and Project Director, NHAI Ghaziabad Project Implementation Unit was quoted in the report saying that soon, a letter would be sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner, suggesting to upgrade the speed limits to 120/100 kmph for expressway portion and 70/50 kmph for the NH on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

At present, signboards limiting the maximum speed to 70/40 kmph have been placed. Since the 8.72 km long stretch, 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Sarai Kale Khan to Ghazipur border has already been completed in June last year, the speed should be upgraded to 70/50 kmph on the NH and 120/100 kmph on the expressway as per the guidelines set by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Singh said.

The 82-kilometre long Delhi-Meerut Expressway is being developed in four packages at a cost of Rs 8,346 crore. The project aims to decongest the National Capital Region (NCR) and reduce pollution level.