Delhi-Meerut Expressway news: Travel from Delhi to Meerut in just 60 minutes! Highway to be ready in 6 months

Delhi-Meerut Expressway to be ready in the next six months! Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has announced that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be ready within the next six months, bringing a big infrastructural boost for the national capital region. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will not just cut down the travel time between the two cities by over an hour, but will also bring growth and prosperity around the region. The Union Minister had recently inaugurated the 22 km stretch between Dasna and Hapur, which is the third phase of the expressway project and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,058 crore. During the inauguration, he announced that the expressway will be completed in the next six months and that the project will significantly reduce pollution in the NCR.

Gadkari termed the Rs 8,346 crore Delhi Meerut Expressway project as the ‘highway of growth’. He also announced that the Ghazipur-Dasna section, which is the second phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project will be completed in the next three months. Additionally, infrastructural projects worth around Rs 60,000 crore are underway to decongest Delhi and its surrounding areas of NCR.

The 82 km long, access-controlled, smart and green Delhi-Meerut Expressway connects the national capital with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. The four phases of the expressway project are as follows: