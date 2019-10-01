Delhi-Meerut Expressway news: Travel from Delhi to Meerut in just 60 minutes! Highway to be ready in 6 months

The Union Minister had recently inaugurated the 22 km stretch between Dasna and Hapur, which is the third phase of the expressway project and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,058 crore.
Delhi-Meerut Expressway to be ready in the next six months! Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has announced that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be ready within the next six months, bringing a big infrastructural boost for the national capital region. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will not just cut down the travel time between the two cities by over an hour, but will also bring growth and prosperity around the region. The Union Minister had recently inaugurated the 22 km stretch between Dasna and Hapur, which is the third phase of the expressway project and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,058 crore. During the inauguration, he announced that the expressway will be completed in the next six months and that the project will significantly reduce pollution in the NCR.
Gadkari termed the Rs 8,346 crore Delhi Meerut Expressway project as the ‘highway of growth’. He also announced that the Ghazipur-Dasna section, which is the second phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project will be completed in the next three months. Additionally, infrastructural projects worth around Rs 60,000 crore are underway to decongest Delhi and its surrounding areas of NCR.
The 82 km long, access-controlled, smart and green Delhi-Meerut Expressway connects the national capital with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. The four phases of the expressway project are as follows:
- Phase-1: The first phase comprised an 8.72 km long six-lane expressway or eight-lane NH 24 from the Sarai Kale Khan/Nizamuddin area of Delhi to the Ghazipur border, had been completed by the month of June 2018. This phase was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Phase-II: The second phase comprises a 19.28 km long six-lane expressway or an eight-lane NH 24 from the Ghazipur border to Dasna of Uttar Pradesh. Around 60 percent work has been completed in this phase.
- Phase-III: The third phase comprises a 22.23 km long six-lane NH 24 with the 2+2 lane service roads on either sides from Dasna to the Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari on September 30, 2019
- Phase-IV: The third phase comprises a 31.78 km long six-lane expressway from Hapur area to Meerut. Around 57 percent work has been completed in this phase
